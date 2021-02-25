ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACCINE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

South Korea begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Start: 25 Feb 2021 23:45 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2021 00:30 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea kicks start a nationwide inoculation drive with healthcare workers first in line to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT - event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com