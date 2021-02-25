ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACCINE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

South Korea begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Start: 25 Feb 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2021 00:30 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea kicks start a nationwide inoculation drive with healthcare workers first in line to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com