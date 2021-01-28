ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS

Russians rally in support of Navalny

Start: 30 Jan 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russians rally in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny one week after over 3,500 were detained at protests across the country.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Protests scheduled to start across Russia

