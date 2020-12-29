Despiden a 2020 con una piñata en Nueva York

SHOTLIST NUEVA YORK, ESTADO DE NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS28 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano medio de Jonathan Bennett, anfitrión de la celebración de Año Nuevo en Times Square, rompiendo la piñata de 20202. Primer plano de la piñata de 2020 destruida3. Plano medio de un bate de béisbol y el interior de la piñata 4. SOUNDBITE 1 - Raúl, residente de Nueva York (hombre, inglés, 16 seg.): "Jonathan Bennett: ¿De qué te quieres despedir? Raúl: Primero que nada, como todos, me quiero deshacer del coronavirus. Eso es todo. Jonathan Bennett: Muy bien, coronavirus. Dulce y simple pero también muy importante, despidamos al coronavirus. Tíralo ahí, amigo. ¡Increíble!”" "Jonathan Bennett: What do you want to say good riddance to? Raul: Well first of all, like anybody else, I want to get rid of the coronavirus. That's it! Jonathan Bennett: Alright, coronavirus, sweet and simple but also very important. So let's say good riddance to the coronavirus. Drop it on in there, bud! Awesome!" 5. Plano general de un tablero con frases para despedir a 20206. Primer plano de frases para despedir a 2020 7. SOUNDBITE 2 - Jonathan Bennett, anfitrión de la celebración de Año Nuevo (hombre, inglés, 8 seg.): "Gente como Tom de Nueva York quiere despedir la mala suerte con el dinero, Marisa de Nueva York quiere despedir la ansiedad social." "People like Tom from New York wants to say good riddance to bad luck with money, we got Marisa from New York, wants to say goodbye to social anxiety, let's look at the map, let's look at the numbers. We want to say goodbye to the shortage toilet paper from Michelle in Florida, goodbye to strained relationships, Tino from New Jersey." 8. SOUNDBITE 3 - Tim Tompkins, presidente de la Alianza Times Square (hombre, inglés, 17 seg.): "Pensamos que era muy importante tener una celebración de Año Nuevo. Aunque haya sido muy alterada, aún sucedió porque parte de lo que pasa cada año nuevo es que la gente ve hacia atrás en el último año y dice: ‘¿qué hemos aprendido?, ¡de qué nos queremos despedir?’ Y voltear y decir ‘¿qué esperamos para el año nuevo?’" "We thought it was very important to have the New Year's Eve celebration. Even if it was significantly altered, it still happened. Because part of what happens every new year is people look back over the last year and say, 'What have we learned? What do we want to say goodbye to?' And turn the corner and, 'what do we hope for for the new year?'" 9. Plano de apoyo: Plano medio printed good riddance memories 10. Plano de apoyo: Plano medio restaurant owner Shane (SB 1) shredding his printed good riddance memory