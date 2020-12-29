Deseos para 2021

SHOTLIST NUEVA YORK, ESTADO DE NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS28 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Paneo de arriba hacia abajo de Times Square a Wishing Wall 2. Plano general cartel: "Post your New Year's Eve confetti wish"3. Plano general personas escribiendo sus deseos de Año Nuevo4. Paneo de derecha a izquierda personas esperando para escribir sus deseos5. Primer plano mujer escribiendo deseo 6. SOUNDBITE 1 (4 seg.)Christine, therapist from Connecticut (mujer, 32 años, English) / Alicia, educadora de Connecticut (mujer, 34 años, inglés): "Pedí abundancia y felicidad para todos y todos los que me rodean" "Christine: So I had put in a lot of stuff for basically my career, for investment, a lot of financial stability, but also for my parents, their health, their wealth and their joy. And I did wish for, hopefully, Covid go away next year, there’s a cure and we can go back to travelling and having fun and just really doing things with my family again.Alicia: I wished for abundance and happiness for everyone and those around me." 7. SOUNDBITE 2 - Ayana, estudiante de San Diego (mujer, 16 años, inglés, 8 seg.): "Con la injusticia racial que hay actualmente en nuestro país, como mujer negra, espero ver una diferencia en 2021" "With the racial injustice in our country right now, as a Black girl, I hope to see difference this year in 2021." 8. SOUNDBITE 3 - Lizzeth, dentista peruana (mujer, inglés, 11 seg.): "Deseo salud para todo el mundo, buena salud para todos, mi familia y todas las familias afectadas por la pandemia" "I wish health for all the world, good health for all the world, my family, and all the families that are affected because of the pandemic situation." 9. Plano de apoyo: Paneo de arriba hacia abajo persona escribiendo deseos 10. SOUNDBITE 4 (10 seg.)Michael, habitante de Nueva York (hombre, inglés) / Veronica, habitante de Nueva York (mujer, inglés): "Deseo ver a mi familia. Viven en Puerto Rico y quiero verlos más seguido así que necesito que el covid se vaya para poder viajar y verlos más" "Michael: What I wish for, I mean it’s just something to keep going, I mean 2021, hoping it’s going to be a better new year. Veronica: I wish to see my family. They live in Puerto Rico and I want to see them more often so I need Covid to go away so that I’m able to travel and see them more." 11. Plano de apoyo: Paneo de arriba hacia abajo persona colocando deseo en caja 12. Plano de apoyo: Paneo de arriba hacia abajo pared cubierta de papeles con deseos 13. Primer plano pared cubierta de papeles con deseos