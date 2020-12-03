ADVISORY INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS

Thousands of Indian farmer camp outside Delhi
Start: 03 Dec 2020 05:10 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2020 07:10 GMT
DELHI'S BORDER WITH HARYANA STATE, NEW DELHI, INDIA - Thousands of farmers from India's northern farming states camp outside Delhi where they've been for nearly a week. Indian ministers and the protesting farmers' representatives meet again on Thursday (December 3) to try to break the a deadlock over a set of new farm laws after they failed to do so on Tuesday (December 1).
