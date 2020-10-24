Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2020

Jill and Joe Biden campaign in Pennsylvania

Start: 24 Oct 2020 19:00 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 20:00 GMT

DALLAS, PENNSYLVANIA - Jill and Joe Biden campaign in battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / EMGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS