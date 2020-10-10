Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP --TIME TBC

Por REUTERSOCT 10
10 de Octubre de 2020

Trump holds first in-person event at White House since COVID

Start: 10 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first in-person event at the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

