ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP --TIME TBC

Trump holds first in-person event at White House since COVID
Start: 10 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first in-person event at the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Austin Stevens, de 29 años y de la ciudad de Montgomery (Estados Unidos), enfrenta cargos por violación y asesinato, se encuentra en custodia y con una fianza de un millón de dólares. El hombre, que es entrenador de fútbol americano, no solo habría agredido a su hija, sino dilatado llamar a emergencia para prestarle ayuda.
MAS NOTICIAS