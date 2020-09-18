Viernes 18 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/UN-RIGHTS

Por REUTERSSEP 18
16 de Septiembre de 2020

UN rights council holds urgent debate on Belarus

Start: 18 Sep 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The Geneva-based council will hold a debate on the Belarussian crackdown on opposition following a disputed presidential election which the UN rights official has described as "alarming". The proposal was brought by Germany on behalf of EU members and has been vigorously opposed by Belarus. Belarus former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another leading opposition figure to address the forum.

SCHEDULE:

0800 GMT Urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus

(NB: Request to hold urgent debate was sent by Germany on behalf of the EU on Friday, 11 September)

Opening statements:

1. Michele Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

2. Anaïs Marin, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus (video message)

3. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [opposition candidate in 2020 Belarusian Presidential elections] (video message)

4. Ekaterina Novikava [Belarusian protester] (video message)

Statements from States and NGOs (approx. 60 speakers inscribed; list will be shared tomorrow) [several ministers will participate via video message]

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Toto Salvio, la carta goleadora de Boca: sus impactantes números que ilusionan a todos los hinchas

El delantero de 30 años volvió a ser determinante y contribuyó a un triunfo vital ante Libertad en el reinicio de la Copa Libertadores
Toto Salvio, la carta goleadora de Boca: sus impactantes números que ilusionan a todos los hinchas

El delantero de 30 años volvió a ser determinante y contribuyó a un triunfo vital ante Libertad en el reinicio de la Copa Libertadores
EEUU sancionó a dos compañías y un individuo por supuestos vínculos con Hezbolá

Mike Pompeo ha explicado que Arch Consulting y Meamar Construction son dos de "las muchas empresas subordinadas al Consejo Ejecutivo de agrupación terrorista
EEUU sancionó a dos compañías y un individuo por supuestos vínculos con Hezbolá

Mike Pompeo ha explicado que Arch Consulting y Meamar Construction son dos de "las muchas empresas subordinadas al Consejo Ejecutivo de agrupación terrorista
El FBI dijo que los supremacistas blancos están tras la mayoría de los incidentes violentos con tintes racistas

“En la categoría del terrorismo interno, de la categoría en su totalidad, el extremismo violento por motivos raciales es, creo, la mayor carpeta”, dijo el director del FBI Christopher Wray
El FBI dijo que los supremacistas blancos están tras la mayoría de los incidentes violentos con tintes racistas

“En la categoría del terrorismo interno, de la categoría en su totalidad, el extremismo violento por motivos raciales es, creo, la mayor carpeta”, dijo el director del FBI Christopher Wray
Por lesiones dolosas, la Fiscalía de la CDMX abrió investigación por agresión a mujer captada en video

Elementos de la policía pidieron a los familiares de la víctima exhortarla a rendir una declaración ante el Ministerio Público
Por lesiones dolosas, la Fiscalía de la CDMX abrió investigación por agresión a mujer captada en video

Elementos de la policía pidieron a los familiares de la víctima exhortarla a rendir una declaración ante el Ministerio Público
Qué es la Alerta Púrpura y por qué se activó por primera vez en la CDMX durante las fuertes lluvias

Los recientes fenómenos meteorológicos provocaron inundaciones y destrozos en casas habitación en distintas alcaldías de la capital mexicana
Qué es la Alerta Púrpura y por qué se activó por primera vez en la CDMX durante las fuertes lluvias

Los recientes fenómenos meteorológicos provocaron inundaciones y destrozos en casas habitación en distintas alcaldías de la capital mexicana
Conmoción en Rusia por el asesinato de una bailarina del Bolshoi: la desmembraron y la disolvieron en ácido

A seis años de la desaparición de Olga Demina, que entonces tenía 25, un hombre que la amenazaba con difundir fotos de ella desnuda confesó el atroz crimen
Conmoción en Rusia por el asesinato de una bailarina del Bolshoi: la desmembraron y la disolvieron en ácido

A seis años de la desaparición de Olga Demina, que entonces tenía 25, un hombre que la amenazaba con difundir fotos de ella desnuda confesó el atroz crimen
Abogados bolivianos pidieron al Gobierno de Jeanine Áñez romper relaciones diplomáticas con Argentina por dar refugio a Evo Morales

Los juristas señalan que el gobierno de Alberto de Fernández se “inmiscuye activamente” en los asuntos internos de Bolivia “al refugiar a un fugitivo de la justicia”
Abogados bolivianos pidieron al Gobierno de Jeanine Áñez romper relaciones diplomáticas con Argentina por dar refugio a Evo Morales

Los juristas señalan que el gobierno de Alberto de Fernández se “inmiscuye activamente” en los asuntos internos de Bolivia “al refugiar a un fugitivo de la justicia”
El Gobierno de España consideró “preocupante” el informe de la ONU sobre Venezuela

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, afirmó que el documento “muestra una serie de violaciones de derechos humanos en un país después de que se quebrara el orden democrático”
El Gobierno de España consideró “preocupante” el informe de la ONU sobre Venezuela

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, afirmó que el documento “muestra una serie de violaciones de derechos humanos en un país después de que se quebrara el orden democrático”
El Comité de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU debatió sobre las estrategias para contrarrestar la creciente influencia de China

El comité escuchó el testimonio de la Subsecretaria Adjunta Principal para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Julie Chung, del subsecretario adjunto del Departamento de Estado para Asuntos Europeos y Euroasiáticos, Philip Reeker, y del Subsecretario de Asuntos de Asia Oriental y el Pacífico, David R. Stilwell
El Comité de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU debatió sobre las estrategias para contrarrestar la creciente influencia de China

El comité escuchó el testimonio de la Subsecretaria Adjunta Principal para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Julie Chung, del subsecretario adjunto del Departamento de Estado para Asuntos Europeos y Euroasiáticos, Philip Reeker, y del Subsecretario de Asuntos de Asia Oriental y el Pacífico, David R. Stilwell
Nicolás Maduro instó a la Unión Europea a enviar una “comisión en privado” para observar las elecciones parlamentarias

“Si quieren ver la verdad, manden una comisión en privado, nosotros los vamos a atender muy bien y ustedes podrán ver la campaña electoral, las elecciones, podrán ver la verdad de Venezuela”, sostuvo el dictador chavista luego de que el bloque continental anunciara que no hay condiciones para celebrar comicios libres y transparentes en el país caribeño
Nicolás Maduro instó a la Unión Europea a enviar una “comisión en privado” para observar las elecciones parlamentarias

“Si quieren ver la verdad, manden una comisión en privado, nosotros los vamos a atender muy bien y ustedes podrán ver la campaña electoral, las elecciones, podrán ver la verdad de Venezuela”, sostuvo el dictador chavista luego de que el bloque continental anunciara que no hay condiciones para celebrar comicios libres y transparentes en el país caribeño
Brasil registró una caída del 30 por ciento en los nuevos casos de coronavirus en la última semana

El número de muertes también ha caído un 13 por ciento en el mismo periodo de tiempo. El total de fallecidos en el gigante sudamericano es de 134.935 y los contagios superan los 4 millones
Brasil registró una caída del 30 por ciento en los nuevos casos de coronavirus en la última semana

El número de muertes también ha caído un 13 por ciento en el mismo periodo de tiempo. El total de fallecidos en el gigante sudamericano es de 134.935 y los contagios superan los 4 millones
Sarah Paulson consideró que Ryan Murphy le ha dado algunos de los mejores personajes que ha interpretado

La actriz se unió al productor una vez más para contar la historia de la enfermera Mildred Ratched en un nuevo proyecto de Netflix
Sarah Paulson consideró que Ryan Murphy le ha dado algunos de los mejores personajes que ha interpretado

La actriz se unió al productor una vez más para contar la historia de la enfermera Mildred Ratched en un nuevo proyecto de Netflix
