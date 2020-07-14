Lunes 13 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

Por REUTERSJUL 14
13 de Julio de 2020

China releases export and import data for first half of year

Start: 14 Jul 2020 01:53 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 02:50 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's customs spokesman Li Kuiwen speaks to media about export and import data for the first half of 2020. A slump in China's exports likely eased in June as some countries reopened their economies, and factories have ramped up production amid an expansion in new orders, fuelling expectations of an economic rebound faster than analysts previously forecast.

SCHEDULE

0200GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La secretaria de Gobernación consideró que las administraciones estatales deben informar sobre el avance del coronavirus a la Secretaría de Salud en el tiempo solicitado

En un episodio homenaje al actor que interpretó a Finn Hudson en la serie, la actriz no pudo contener las lágrimas al interpretar una emotiva canción

El país tiene más 3.300.000 casos confirmados y 135.524 fallecidos. Florida fue el estado con más infectados este lunes, seguido por California, Texas, Georgia y Tennessee

Además de pocas medidas para mitigar efectos de COVID-19, la disminución en inversiones vulnera el potencial de crecimiento en el país

Las becas van de los 1,600 a los 4,800 pesos para adolescentes y jóvenes de hasta 29 años

En el día 43 del regreso a la "nueva normalidad", la Secretaría de Salud informó sobre el panorama epidémico de la enfermedad de COVID-19 en el país

Ahora todo el mundo le recuerda a nuestro mandatario su fiereza al confrontar a Trump cuando era candidato, sus promesas de ponerlo en su sitio y hasta el libro aquel que lo puso nervioso

El mismo Evans publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de la orden de detención del régimen, que lo acusa de "instigación al odio". Por la tarde fuerzas chavistas habían allanado su casa y mantenido secuestrada a su familia

La teniente Madeline Swegle hizo historia en el Ejército norteamericano, que a fin de mes le entregará "sus alas de oro" tras completar el programa de entrenamiento aéreo táctico

Los puestos solicitados estarán relacionados con los negocios digitales, ciberseguridad, inteligencia artificial y el Big Data

El conjunto de Josep Guardiola obtuvo el pasaje a la competición continental luego del fallo que anuló la suspensión que le había impuesto la UEFA. Quedan dos puestos disponibles y hay tres equipos separados por tan sólo un punto, cuando restan tres jornadas por delante

La defensora dejó al Atlético de Madrid y todo parece indicar que se unirá al acérrimo rival de los colchoneros
