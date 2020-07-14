ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

China releases export and import data for first half of year
BEIJING, CHINA - China's customs spokesman Li Kuiwen speaks to media about export and import data for the first half of 2020. A slump in China's exports likely eased in June as some countries reopened their economies, and factories have ramped up production amid an expansion in new orders, fuelling expectations of an economic rebound faster than analysts previously forecast.
