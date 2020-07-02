ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/PROSECUTOR

FBI, Fed prosecutors hold newser on Ghislaine Maxwell arrest

Start: 02 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 17:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Federal prosecutors hold a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell “for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein.” Expected speakers include: Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York; William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com