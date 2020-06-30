Lunes 29 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-GOLDENSTATEKILLER/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

Attorneys in Golden State Killer case speak after hearing

Start: 30 Jun 2020 00:02 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - Attorneys in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, the former police officer accused of terrorizing California during a series of rapes and killings nearly a half-century ago attributed to the Golden State Killer, are expected to hold a news conference after his hearing.

SCEDULE:

DELAYED FROM 2230GMT APPROX - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

