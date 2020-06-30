ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-GOLDENSTATEKILLER/NEWS CONFERENCE

Attorneys in Golden State Killer case speak after hearing
Start: 30 Jun 2020 00:02 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - Attorneys in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, the former police officer accused of terrorizing California during a series of rapes and killings nearly a half-century ago attributed to the Golden State Killer, are expected to hold a news conference after his hearing.
SCEDULE:
DELAYED FROM 2230GMT APPROX - News conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Las autoridades detuvieron a 19 presuntos participantes del ataque, atribuido por el titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG)
Las autoridades judiciales del país norteamericano enviaron al país africano documentos y declaraciones juradas relacionadas con una acusación de lavado de dinero cursada el año pasado contra el empresario colombiano
MAS NOTICIAS