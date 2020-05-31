Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

UK govt. officials briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

Start: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

EDITORS NOTE: TIMING AND SPEAKERS OF THE DAILY BRIEFING WILL BE PUBLISHED SHORTLY BEFORE THE BRIEFING STARTS - PLEASE MONITOR.

==

LONDON - Government officials hold a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

SPEAKERS TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La comisión reporta que los casos se han multiplicado por seis en la última semana; expertos advierten que la cifra real es mayor

El Secretario de Educación Pública, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, presentó el Protocolo de Regreso a Clases que incluye nueve acciones en materia de salud e higiene para regresar de forma segura a las aulas

El tenista mallorquín aseguró que no cree en una nueva normalidad y que "viene un futuro muy complicado"

Hace un par de semanas se reportó la muerte de Enrique Alejandro Pizano Jiménez, alias “El Anestesia”, al interior del Penal Puente Grande. Las autoridades lo consideraron un suicidio

El defensor argentino aseguró que “hay una campaña de desprestigio” en su nombre basada en informaciones falsas, como la oferta de renovación de 2,7 millones de euros. Las imágenes

Casi la mitad de las personas que quedaron detenidas en las últimas manifestaciones son estudiantes: el más joven tiene 12 años

"Eso es todo, amigos", dijo "Mayito" al terminar la emisión del pasado viernes

El líder católico indicó que el sufrimiento “no habrá servido de nada” si no se cambian las condiciones sociales de injusticia

La entidad ocupa la tercera posición en relación con el número de camas ocupada en hospitalización general

El capitán de la selección argentina y el Barcelona habló sobre cómo afectará la pandemia por coronavirus al deporte

Existen 2,885 casos nuevos confirmados en 24 horas: un incremento del 3.4% al día anterior
