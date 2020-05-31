ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

UK govt. officials briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

Start: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

EDITORS NOTE: TIMING AND SPEAKERS OF THE DAILY BRIEFING WILL BE PUBLISHED SHORTLY BEFORE THE BRIEFING STARTS - PLEASE MONITOR.

==

LONDON - Government officials hold a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

SPEAKERS TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com