Lunes 25 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NOVAVAX-VACCINE

Por REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2020

Coronavirus vaccine researchers discuss first phase of human testing

Start: 25 May 2020 21:29 GMT

End: 25 May 2020 22:20 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Representatives from the U.S. based biotechnology company Novavax and Australian clinical research organisation, Nucleus Network, hold a news conference to discuss the first phase of human testing for their novel coronavirus vaccine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Meghan Markle está convencida de que había una conspiración tramada contra ella dentro de la propia corona

Una amiga de la duquesa de Sussex reveló que la esposa del príncipe Harry se sintió como una“extraña" desde un principio como parte de la familia real británica

El día que “El Chapo” Guzmán y “El Mayo” Zambada mandaron a “levantar” a “El Travieso” Arce

El exboxeador contó que convivió con varios líderes del ‘narco’ que admiraban su trabajo en el ring y querían saludarlo

El desgarrador relato de Craig Spencer, el doctor de Nueva York que sobrevivió al Ébola y ahora lucha contra el coronavirus

El médico, que trabaja en el Hospital Presbiteriano de Nueva York, narró cómo es “un día en la sala de emergencias luchando contra el COVID-19” y dejó un mensaje de concientización: "Quédense dentro. El distanciamiento social es lo único que nos salvará ahora”

Canciones que tuvieron revancha: cuando las versiones se hacen más conocidas que la original

Los temas que habían pasado desapercibidos y que Jennifer López, Whitney Houston y Eric Clapton, entre otros, convirtieron en hits

Por la pandemia, una orquesta boliviana lleva más de dos meses confinada en un castillo alemán

Los miembros de la Orquesta Experimental de Instrumentos Nativos se encontraban de gira en el país europeo cuando este cerro sus fronteras e impuso las restricciones de viaje, las cuales siguen vigentes. Para costear su estadía han grabado audio, video y presentaciones digitales

Coronavirus en México hoy: autorizan a la UNAM a hacer pruebas de detección de COVID-19

Los pruebas las realizará la Facultad de Química y los resultados se entregarán 24 horas después

Alan Pulido sufrió un aparatoso accidente casero: así quedó su rostro

El jugador indicó que el hecho sucedió buscando un aluminio, el cual no encontró

La advertencia del Financial Times: con AMLO los inversionistas ven un futuro incierto en México

El diario estadounidense aseguró que muchos inversionistas están tratando de protegerse para evitar pérdidas millonarias en México

España prepara un ingreso mínimo de hasta 1.015 euros para las familias más vulnerables

Aunque la medida se discutía desde hace tiempo su tratamiento se aceleró debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, que ha aumentado los niveles de pobreza en todo el país. Se espera que sea aprobado mañana y que tenga un costo de 3.000 millones de euros al año

“Ya están pagando”: López Obrador aseguró que sin influyentismo mejoró la recaudación de los grandes contribuyentes

El presidente de México informó que de enero a mayo de 2020, se ha recaudado casi 100.000 millones de pesos más, en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019

“Tomá, por favor no me pegues más”: un defensor argentino contó la increíble reacción de Ronaldinho luego de que lo castigara durante 45 minutos

El futbolista surgido de Boca revivió un particular cruce que tuvo con el astro brasileño. Además, destacó a Carlos Bianchi por sobre de Marcelo Gallardo

Siete herramientas de WhatsApp que quizás desconocías

MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

El sorpresivo festejo de cumpleaños de Jimena Barón con Daniel Osvaldo: “Me siento agradecida”

La cantante publicó fotos y videos de su reencuentro con su hijo, Morrison, y el futbolista

El gobierno bonaerense destacó el aislamiento de Villa Azul y criticó la ciudad de Buenos Aires por no hacer lo mismo con Villa 31

“El objetivo es intentar bloquear los brotes en el territorio y evitar que se extienda a territorios aledaños”, afirmó el viceministro de Salud bonaerense, Nicolás Kreplak

Momento tenso en “Bake off”: a una participante se le desarmó la torta frente al jurado

Samanta tuvo un “accidente” con una de sus creaciones, pero no fue eliminada del reality de Telefe

¿Y si en lugar de la cuarentena “levantamos” la impunidad?

La hija de José Ignacio Rucci, senadora bonaerense y ex diputada de la Nación respondió los dichos de Mario Firmenich

El Piojo López marcó los errores que cometió Bielsa en el Mundial 2002 y recordó el día que lo confundieron con Kevin Johansen

El ex delantero de la Selección repasó su carrera y comparó el ciclo que le tocó vivir con el Loco en el Mundial de Asia con el de Daniel Passarella en Francia. Las imágenes

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

“Queremos agua”: el reclamo de los venezolanos en Sucre tras 57 días sin servicio en medio de la emergencia por el coronavirus

La Fiscalía General del régimen de Maduro pidió al Tribunal Supremo de Justicia que declare “organización terrorista” al partido Voluntad Popular

El primero de los cinco buques con petróleo enviados por Irán llegó a Venezuela

Ante las protestas por fallas en los servicios públicos, el régimen de Nicolás Maduro usa a la Fuerza Armada para amedrentar a la población

Denuncian que los hospitales de Venezuela reparten medicinas vencidas a los pacientes de coronavirus

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

La sorprendente división racial del impacto de la COVID-19 en los geriátricos

Donald Trump aseguró que China podría haber parado el coronavirus “si hubiese querido”

La historia detrás de la conmovedora foto viral de una mujer sobre la tumba de su prometido, un soldado estadounidense asesinado en Irak

Los multimillonarios de EEUU se enriquecieron aún más con la pandemia: sus fortunas crecieron 15% en dos meses

EEUU registró 638 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

El día que “El Chapo” Guzmán y “El Mayo” Zambada mandaron a “levantar” a “El Travieso” Arce

Coronavirus en México hoy: autorizan a la UNAM a hacer pruebas de detección de COVID-19

Alan Pulido sufrió un aparatoso accidente casero: así quedó su rostro

La advertencia del Financial Times: con AMLO los inversionistas ven un futuro incierto en México

“Ya están pagando”: López Obrador aseguró que sin influyentismo mejoró la recaudación de los grandes contribuyentes

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Indignación en Colombia: un locutor de radio y un supuesto líder indígena bromearon sobre la compra de una niña aborigen como esclava sexual

Colombia: Timochenko propuso cambiar el nombre del Partido FARC

Una traición: la polémica y poco conocida versión sobre la muerte de Pablo Escobar que revivió por una serie de la TV colombiana

El Coronavirus se coló entre los guardias del presidente colombiano Iván Duque

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La Provincia de Buenos Aires también extiende el plazo para el canje de deuda hasta el 5 de junio

El Gobierno conformó un comité de crisis para extremar los controles de coronavirus en las villas

Manifestantes protestan contra la cuarentena en la Plaza de Mayo

Cómo Naomi Campbell se convirtió en la reina de la “nueva normalidad”

El auto pensado para los reyes que fue un fracaso y terminó en el ferrocarril

logo-infobae-america

El desgarrador relato de Craig Spencer, el doctor de Nueva York que sobrevivió al Ébola y ahora lucha contra el coronavirus

Por la pandemia, una orquesta boliviana lleva más de dos meses confinada en un castillo alemán

Coronavirus en México hoy: autorizan a la UNAM a hacer pruebas de detección de COVID-19

Alan Pulido sufrió un aparatoso accidente casero: así quedó su rostro

La advertencia del Financial Times: con AMLO los inversionistas ven un futuro incierto en México

logo-teleshow

Canciones que tuvieron revancha: cuando las versiones se hacen más conocidas que la original

Benjamín Vicuña explicó por qué los nombres de sus hijos con Pampita empiezan con la “B” y por qué no siguió la tradición con la China Suárez

Dakota Johnson dio a conocer que su abuela, Tippi Hedren, todavía vive con tigres y leones

“No la dejamos sola”: quiénes son las famosas amigas de Angélica Rivera que la apoyan

Mica Tinelli habló de la convivencia con Lisandro López durante la cuarentena: “Respetamos nuestros espacios dentro de la casa”

logo-deportes

El día que “El Chapo” Guzmán y “El Mayo” Zambada mandaron a “levantar” a “El Travieso” Arce

“Tomá, por favor no me pegues más”: un defensor argentino contó la increíble reacción de Ronaldinho luego de que lo castigara durante 45 minutos

El Piojo López marcó los errores que cometió Bielsa en el Mundial 2002 y recordó el día que lo confundieron con Kevin Johansen

Cancha de básquet, piscina infinita y bodega para 1000 vinos: la mítica mansión de Michael Jordan por dentro y el misterio de por qué debió bajarle ocho veces el precio

Mike Tyson descartó que su rival sea Evander Holyfield en su regreso al boxeo