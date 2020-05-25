ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NOVAVAX-VACCINE

Coronavirus vaccine researchers discuss first phase of human testing
Start: 25 May 2020 21:29 GMT
End: 25 May 2020 22:20 GMT
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Representatives from the U.S. based biotechnology company Novavax and Australian clinical research organisation, Nucleus Network, hold a news conference to discuss the first phase of human testing for their novel coronavirus vaccine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA
DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com