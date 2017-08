Tips and Tricks! What can the 8-point lift do for you? L1 – Zygomatic arch – Lifts the cheek. Gives support to eyebrow and lower eyelid. L2 – Zygomatic eminence – Provides projection of the cheek and shortening of papebral-malar sulcus. L3 – Anteromedial cheek – Improves the medial lid-cheek junction and softens the tear through. L4 – Nasolabial fold – Reduces the prominence of the nasolabial folds. L5 – Marionette line – Strengthens and lifts the mucosa of the oral commissure and improves the appearance of marionette lines. L6 – Prejowl sulcus – Reduces the prominence of the prejowl sulcus. L7 – Mandible angle – Reshape and lifts the jawline. L8 – Parotid and submalar area – Addresses the sunken area and improves submalar and preauricular volume loss; and lifts the jawline.

A post shared by Dr. Mauricio de Maio (@mauriciodemaio) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PST