Amazing memories doing the Bradford to Hull push to raise awareness for wheelchair users. Covering 48k in one day just 7 months after my stroke was a massive achievement for me. The only paraplegic woman to finish with masses of support from the Sammi Fund team. Never thought I'd achieve 48k on my legs let alone in a wheelchair. What a difference believing in yourself makes… #disabled #spinalcordinjury #paralysed #marathon #strength #determination #believeinyourself #nevergiveup #sammifund #brafordtohull #push #wheelchair #fitness #fitmom #fitnessmotivation #fitnessaddict #charity #raisingawareness #gopink #memories
Riona Kelly llevaba una vida común y corriente, rutinaria. Sin embargo, un día cambió todo tras sufrir un infarto que la dejó paralizada de la cintura para abajo.
Riona, quien estaba en pareja con Richard hacía 14 años y tenía seis hijos, sufrió un golpe que la iba a marcar de por vida, el de quedar paralizada. A pesar de que ese pareciera ser lo más duro que tuvo que afrontar, no fue así.
Su ahora ex esposo le pidió el divorcio a sólo cinco días del accidente, incluso seguía internada cuando fue a pedírselo. Riona devastada y con una fuerte rehabilitación por delante, sacó fuerzas por sus hijos.
Having a best friend in a partner is a must. We walk & wheel through life together & together we face all obstacles. My best friend is my rock, my strength, my support, my happiness, my world. We sometimes choose the wrong people to share our lives with but when we trust in ourselves, have belief & respect for who we are, the choices that we make for a life partner is amazing!!! I've found the missing half of me, that piece of the puzzle that perfectly finishes the picture. Life is what you decide to make it & who you decide to make it with. Make sure you're decisions follow the dream life that you want. Make the dream come true! #love #relationshipgoals #bestfriend #partner #rightness #dream #inspire #wheelchair #future #goals #obstacles #happiness #support #guide #cherish #respect #puzzle #jigsaw #perfect #life #believeinyourself #believeineachother #blessed #powercouple #story
"Tras sufrir un infarto no sólo tenía que lidiar con la parálisis, sino que también con perder a mi pareja, mi compañero de hace 14 años, cuando me pidió el divorcio, quede completamente sola", dijo en una entrevista al Daily Mail.
Fue así que su vida dio un giro. Durante su rehabilitación, Riona conoció a su entrenador Keith, quien la ayudo con su tratamiento para recuperar la movilidad después de ocho semanas de no poder caminar.
Durante las primeras sesiones con Keith se mantuvieron en contacto y de a poco surgió su relación. Hoy llevan 11 meses juntos y son una familia consolidada ya que los hijos de Riona lo aceptaron completamente.
I can't believe just how far our story has reached @keithmason106. It's WORLD WIDE!!! Absolutely incredible & the support is just unbelievable! Today's just amazing! From our story reaching all corners of the world BIG modelling offers are coming in fast & there's serious names on the table! It's just amazing. I decided to become a disabled model to show all the beautiful women in the world that anything is possible & never let anything stop you from achieving your dreams. With my amazing king @keithmason106 by my side & @modelsofdiversity as my agent anything is possible! I've got the best team in the world behind me #❤️ #motivationalspeaker #model #disabled #diversity #blessed #strength #paralysed #inspire #king #queen #support #worlddomination #fitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessmotivation #clothes #bignames #deals #tv #commercials #tvshows #interviews
Su recuperación tardó casi un año, con la ayuda de Keith, un excelente profesional, fue más fácil para la madre de seis niños, "En ese momento quería darme por vencida, pero sabía que debía ser fuerte por mis hijos, así que cuando finalmente di mis primeros pasos me sentí increíble", confesó.
Hoy Riona puede caminar con la ayuda de un andador en su casa, su principal objetivo es utilizar las muletas solamente, aunque todavía necesita una silla de ruedas para salir de su casa.
Family is so important!! What an amazing day having a magazine photo shoot with my favourite people in the world. Setting new goals & working hard towards a new bright future. The sky's the limit & what an adventure it's going to be. Couldn't be anymore in love with my little family & anymore prouder! #family #children #fashion #modelling #photoshoot #future #love #world #strong #inspire #blessed #gift #life #magazine #bestfriends #goals #proud #parents #parentslove #honoured #fitfam #fitmom #fitdad #journey #excited #excitingtimes
Los médicos le aseguraron que debía poder caminar a las seis semanas, pero seguía sin poder moverse. "Todos los días encontraba el coraje y las fuerzas para seguir, tardaba 25 minutos en dar 16 pasos, y el mismo tiempo en volver, pero estaba determinada en hacerlo por mis hijos", y agregó, "Keith me salvó la vida, es mi gran amor".
