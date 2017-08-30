Amazing memories doing the Bradford to Hull push to raise awareness for wheelchair users. Covering 48k in one day just 7 months after my stroke was a massive achievement for me. The only paraplegic woman to finish with masses of support from the Sammi Fund team. Never thought I'd achieve 48k on my legs let alone in a wheelchair. What a difference believing in yourself makes… #disabled #spinalcordinjury #paralysed #marathon #strength #determination #believeinyourself #nevergiveup #sammifund #brafordtohull #push #wheelchair #fitness #fitmom #fitnessmotivation #fitnessaddict #charity #raisingawareness #gopink #memories

A post shared by Riona Kelly-hawes (@rionakellygopinkco) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:33am PDT