Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el St. James' Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Newcastle United will look to protect their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they entertain Borussia Dortmund at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Newcastle won for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match 4-1 at home against Paris Saint-Germain. Four players netted in the win. They are undefeated in their last eight games in all competitions (W6 D2 L0) heading into the contest against Dortmund.

Dortmund played out a 0-0 draw in their last group stage match at home against Milan to earn their first point in the competition this season. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

Newcastle are atop the group on four points, while Dortmund's one point places them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Paris Saint-Germain are sitting second on three points. Milan are third on two points.

Four players rank as joint top scorers for Newcastle in Champions League play with one goal apiece. Dortmund are still looking for their first goal of this Champions League campaign.

Hosts Newcastle played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund were defeated in their only prior contest on their travels in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Newcastle have won five and drawn one. They scored 21 and conceded three in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had nine first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Dortmund have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored nine and conceded five over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

