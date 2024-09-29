Unión Berlín vs Sporting Braga: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Castro goal separated the sides as Sporting Braga defeated Union Berlin 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Late substitute Castro made an impact off the bench and put Sporting Braga ahead four minutes into added time. The midfielder, sent on after 85 minutes, finished to the lower left corner after combining with Bruma.

Artur Jorge's side also benefitted by goals from Sikou Niakaté and Bruma to pave the way to victory, with Sheraldo Becker netting a brace for the hosts.

Becker had broken the deadlock for the home team with the first of his brace in the 30th minute when he capped off a fast break. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with midfielder Alex Král. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead seven minutes later through Becker, Lucas Tousart with the assist.

Niakaté then pulled one back for Braga four minutes later. It was 2-2 after Ricardo Horta set up Bruma to restore parity again with 51 minutes gone. Having drawn level the visitors went in search of a winner and it duly arrived after 94 minutes from Castro.

With Union Berlin having failed to take anything from the game, the trio of Becker, Brenden Aaronson, and Kevin Volland will rue not making the most of the big chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sporting Braga are third in the group on three points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Napoli are atop the group on three points. Real Madrid are second, also on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

With two goals, Becker and Bruma rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season. Castro and Niakaté opened their Champions League accounts, netting a first competition goal in their sixth and fourth appearances, respectively.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was goalless when Union Berlin's Robin Gosens had an effort ruled out in the fifth minute.