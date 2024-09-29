Salzburgo vs Real Sociedad: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Brais Méndez helped Real Sociedad to a 2-0 win over Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The midfielder had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

The victory for Imanol Alguacil's side also came via a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Oyarzabal got Real Sociedad off to the perfect start by scoring in the seventh minute. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Méndez. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 27th minute through Méndez, who netted following a solo run, Takefusa Kubo with the assist.

Although it didn't prevent their side claiming all three points, the Real Sociedad duo of Oyarzabal and Carlos Fernández did spurn big chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Sociedad lead the group on four points, while Salzburg's three points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, Internazionale are third on one point. Benfica are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of two goals in two Champions League appearances means Méndez is tied for the highest scorer early in the competition this season. Oyarzabal netted his first Champions League goal in his second appearance in the competition. The shut-out for Álex Remiro was his first clean sheet in two appearances in the competition this season, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

Real Sociedad led 2-0 when Salzburg had a Roko Simic penalty overturned in the 50th minute.