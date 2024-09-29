Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Paris Saint-Germain were thrashed 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at St. James' Park on Wednesday as Newcastle United produced a ruthless performance.

Victory for Eddie Howe's side came via goals from Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schär, with Lucas Hernández on target for the visitors.

Almirón opened the scoring for Newcastle after 17 minutes to the lower left corner. The home side doubled their advantage six minutes before half-time through Burn, who tucked away a header after a set-piece, Bruno Guimarães with the assist.

Newcastle stretched their lead thanks to Longstaff putting his side 3-0 up after 50 minutes, the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch, defender Kieran Trippier this time the provider. It was 3-1 after Warren Zaïre-Emery set up Hernández to pull one back for his team six minutes later - finding the net with a header.

Schär increased the pressure on the visitors in stoppage time, the defender on target to round off a move involving midfielder Jacob Murphy.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, Guimarães did spurn a big chance for Newcastle in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Newcastle United lead the group on four points, while Paris Saint-Germain's three points place them second. Meanwhile, Milan are sitting third on two points. Borussia Dortmund are fourth on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Almirón, Burn, Longstaff, and Schär are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. Hernández shares the Paris Saint-Germain scoring lead for the competition after netting his first goal with Paris Saint-Germain.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.