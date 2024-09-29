Manchester United vs Galatasaray: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Galatasaray left it late to beat 10-man Manchester United 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Tuesday as Mauro Icardi netted a dramatic winner.

Icardi put Galatasaray ahead with nine minutes to go when he found the net to cap off a fast break. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with Davinson Sánchez.

Victory for Okan Buruk's side also came courtesy of goals from Wilfried Zaha and Kerem Aktürkoglu, with Rasmus Højlund scoring both for the home team.

It may not have impacted the match outcome, but Icardi will regret a missed chance from the penalty spot for Galatasaray. He missed the target with the score tied 2-2 in the 77th minute.

Casemiro dealt Manchester United a blow when he was sent off for two bookings after 77 minutes.

Højlund had broken the deadlock for Manchester United with the first of his brace in the 17th minute when he steered home a header following a fast break. The striker finished high into the left corner after combining with Marcus Rashford. However, that lead did not last long as Zaha, who struck with a volley, hauled the sides level six minutes later. Sánchez supplied the assist, one of two for him.

Højlund, finding the net following a solo run, then edged Manchester United back in front with his second goal in the 67th minute. It was 2-2 after Baris Yilmaz set up Aktürkoglu to equalise four minutes later. Galatasaray went in search of a winner and it duly arrived 10 minutes later from Icardi.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Galatasaray are second in the group on four points, while Manchester United's zero points place them fourth. Sitting first in the group are Bayern München on six points. København are third on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

Højlund now has three goals in two Champions League appearances in 2023/2024, which is the most by a player in the competition early this season. With one goal this season, Zaha, Aktürkoglu, and Icardi are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. Rashford, Sánchez, and Yilmaz recorded their second, second, and first assists of the Champions League season, respectively.

INJURY CONCERN:

Lucas Torreira was withdrawn after 60 minutes as Galatasaray had to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.