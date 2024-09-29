Manchester United vs Galatasaray por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Old Trafford: todos los detalles de la previa

Manchester United entertain Galatasaray on Tuesday at Old Trafford in a clash of teams who are looking for their first win of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Manchester United's opening Champions League group stage match saw them beaten 4-3 by Bayern München on their travels. Casemiro netted two to lead the scoring.

Galatasaray played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at home against København. Sacha Boey and Tetê netted in the draw. They are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions (W17 D3 L0).

Galatasaray are third in the group on one point, while Manchester United's zero points place them fourth. Atop the group on three points are Bayern München. København are second on one point.

In the last encounter between the sides in July 2016, it was Manchester United who triumphed 5-2.

With goals against København, Boey and Tetê are the early leading Champions League scorers for Galatasaray. Casemiro has the early Champions League scoring lead for Manchester United after netting a brace in their opener against Bayern München.

The visitors have scored in 10 straight games across all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since an Süper Lig meeting with Kayserispor in August.

Galatasaray were undefeated in their three Champions League qualifying contests away from home. The Türkiye side are looking to add to a 10-match away unbeaten streak (W8 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Manchester United have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over six Europa League contests at home last season, Manchester United had four wins, one draw, and one loss.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Manchester United have won two and lost four. They scored nine and conceded 11 in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Galatasaray have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1