Lens vs Arsenal: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Lens battled from behind to secure a 2-1 triumph against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday thanks to a decisive Elye Wahi goal.

Wahi gave Lens the lead after 69 minutes. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

The victory for Franck Haise's side also came via a goal from Adrien Thomasson, with Gabriel Jesus on target for the visitors.

Jesus had opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's men in the 14th minute. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with Bukayo Saka. But it proved a short-lived lead as Thomasson, who struck with a volley, hauled the sides level 11 minutes later. Wahi supplied the assist. That spurred on the hosts and the Wahi winner came after 69 minutes.

With Arsenal having failed to take anything from the game, the duo of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard will rue not making the most of the big chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Lens lead the group on four points, while Arsenal's three points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, Sevilla are sitting third on two points. PSV are fourth on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

Thomasson and Wahi are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. Jesus is the leading scorer in the competition at Arsenal with two for the season, finding the net for the second appearance in succession, as well as being the second top scorer in the competition overall.

INJURY CONCERN:

Bukayo Saka was taken off after 33 minutes as Arsenal had to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.