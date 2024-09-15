Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Sporting Braga vs Nápoles por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa

Napoli travel to face Sporting Braga at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Wednesday as the hosts will be hoping to build on their success in the qualifying rounds in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Braga won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Panathinaikos 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs. After earning a 2-1 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 1-0 victors in the return match. Bruma was the sole player to net in the second-leg win.

Napoli are playing their first match of the European season.

Napoli won the last encounter between the teams, triumphing 3-1 in August 2012.

Bruma and Álvaro Djaló shared the scoring lead for Braga in European qualifying this season with three goals each. In their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign, Napoli were led by Victor Osimhen with five goals.

The hosts have scored in each of their last nine matches in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Taça de Portugal meeting with Porto in June.

Over two Champions League qualifying contests at Estádio Municipal de Braga this season, Braga were perfect.

Napoli, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had three wins and two losses in their five Champions League contests on their travels. The Partenopei are on a three-match away unbeaten streak (W1 D2 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Braga have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 12 and conceded nine over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted six times in the first 45 minutes. Napoli have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored 12 and conceded seven over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1

