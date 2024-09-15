Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Sevilla vs Lens: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Sevilla saw a lead slip through their grasp in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday as Lens came back to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to an Angelo Fulgini goal.

Por Redacción Deportes

Fulgini scored for Lens in the 24th minute when he found the net with a free-kick high into the right corner.

Lucas Ocampos was on target for the home team.

Ocampos punished Lens early on by breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute when he steered home a header following a corner. The attacking midfielder finished high into the centre of the goal after combining with Ivan Rakitic. But Lens hit back and the Fulgini leveller came 15 minutes later.

Wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Ocampos spurning a good chance for Sevilla, Lens rueing a lack of composure from Florian Sotoca and Morgan Guilavogui.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Lens and Sevilla are second and third in the group, respectively, level on one point. With three points, Arsenal are leading the group. PSV are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Ocampos scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Fulgini leads Lens in scoring for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueSevillaLensUEFA Champions LeagueEstadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuánopta

