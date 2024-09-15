Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Sevilla vs Lens por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán: todos los detalles de la previa

Last season's Europa League second-place finishers Sevilla entertain Lens on Wednesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. It's the first European match of the season for both sides.

Por Redacción Deportes

Youssef En-Nesyri led the way for Sevilla in European play last season with six goals.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 10 games across all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Primera División meeting with Real Betis in May.

Hosts Sevilla had five wins and two losses in seven European contests at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán last season. The French side are looking to reverse a three-match away losing streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Sevilla have won two and lost four. They scored eight and conceded 10 in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Lens have won one, drawn one and lost four in their last six. They scored seven and conceded 12 in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted five times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

