Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Paris Saint-Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Victory for Luis Enrique's side came thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi.

Mbappé opened the scoring for the hosts in the 49th minute from the penalty spot, with the striker slotting his spot-kick to the lower left corner after a handball by Niklas Süle. PSG wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage nine minutes later through Hakimi, Vitinha with the assist.

Although it didn't prevent his side claiming all three points, Mbappé did spurn a good chance for PSG in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Paris Saint-Germain lead the group on three points, while Borussia Dortmund's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Newcastle United are second on one point. Milan are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Mbappé and Hakimi are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. The shut-out for Gianluigi Donnarumma was his first clean sheet in the competition this campaign, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Dortmund had to contend with a double injury blow - first losing Marcel Sabitzer in the 13th minute, then Marius Wolf after 77 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.