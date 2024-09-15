Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Stadio Olimpico: todos los detalles de la previa

Lazio entertain Atlético Madrid on Tuesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Olimpico. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Atlético won the previous encounter between the teams, coming out on top 1-0 in February 2012.

Pedro caught the eye for Lazio in European play last season with three goals. In their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign, Atlético were led by Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco, and Hermoso with one goal each.

Over five European contests on home soil last season, Lazio had three wins, one draw, and one loss. Atlético, meanwhile, were winless in their three Champions League contests away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Lazio have won three and lost three. They scored nine and conceded nine over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Atlético have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded seven in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2

