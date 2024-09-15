Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Emirates Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

PSV travel to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with both clubs in the midst of unbeaten streaks, as the hosts have avoided defeat in nine straight matches while the visitors look to extend their own unbeaten run.

PSV won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Rangers 7-3 on aggregate in the play-offs. After playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg, they ran out 5-1 victors in the return match at home. Ismael Saibari led the team with two goals in the second leg. They are undefeated in their last 26 games in all competitions (W21 D5 L0).

Arsenal are playing their first match of the European season.

When the two sides last met in action, PSV won 2-0 in a Europa League group stage match at Philips Stadion last season. Joey Veerman scored first for PSV in the 55th minute. Luuk de Jong also was on target.

With five goals, de Jong was the leading scorer in European qualifying for PSV. In last season's Europa League, Arsenal were led by Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah with two goals each.

Both teams have been difficult to stop in attack in recent play, as the visitors have found the net in 26 straight in all competitions while the home side have been on the scoresheet in their last nine games.

PSV were unbeaten in their two Champions League qualifying contests away from home. The Dutch side are on a 14-match away unbeaten streak (W10 D4 L0) in all competitions.

Hosts Arsenal have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over four Europa League contests at home last season, Arsenal were undefeated.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Arsenal have won five and drawn one. They scored 10 and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. PSV have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 21 and conceded five in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 3

Empates: 3

Perdidos: 2