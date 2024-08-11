TSC vs Sporting Braga por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el TSC Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to somehow bounce back from a three-goal defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, TSC host Sporting Braga at TSC Arena for the second leg on Tuesday.

In last week's opening leg, Braga won 3-0 at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Bruma struck first for os Arsenalistas in the 17th minute. Pizzi and Álvaro Djaló also were on target.

TSC have yet to find the target in European qualifying play this season. With one goal each, Pizzi, Bruma, and Álvaro Djaló are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Braga.

Visitors Braga had one win, one draw, and two losses in their four European contests on their travels last season. Backa Topola are in the midst of a three-match home unbeaten streak (W1 D2 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, TSC have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 12 and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Braga have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded eight in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1