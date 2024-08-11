Olympique de Marsella vs Panathinaikos por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el Orange Vélodrome: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League Play-offs Round, Panathinaikos take a one-goal lead over Olympique Marseille into the second leg of their 3rd qualifying round matchup on Tuesday at Stade Orange Vélodrome.

In last week's opening leg, Panathinaikos won 1-0 at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis. Bernard scored for Panathinaikos in the 83rd minute.

Marseille have yet to find the target in European qualifying play this season. With three goals, Andraz Sporar is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Panathinaikos.

Panathinaikos won their only Champions League qualifying contest on their travels to date.

Hosts Marseille have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over three Champions League contests at home last season, Marseille had one win and two losses.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Marseille have won two and lost four. They scored seven and conceded eight over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Panathinaikos have won two, drawn three and lost one in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1