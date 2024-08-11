Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Galatasaray vs Olimpija Ljubljana por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to somehow bounce back from a three-goal defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, Olimpija are on the road to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadium for the second leg on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Seeking to somehow bounce back from a three-goal defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, Olimpija are on the road to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadium for the second leg on Tuesday.

Last week's opening leg fixture saw Galatasaray triumph 3-0 at Stadion Stožice. Kerem Aktürkoglu scored first for the Cim Bom Bom in the ninth minute. Dries Mertens and Halil Dervisoglu also were on the scoresheet.

Dries Mertens and Halil Dervisoglu share the scoring lead for Galatasaray in European qualifying this season with two goals each. With three goals, Timi Elsnik is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Olimpija.

Hosts Galatasaray won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at home. The Cim Bom Bom are looking to extend a six-match home unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Olimpija, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their two qualifying matches away from Stadion Stožice.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Galatasaray have won four and drawn two. They scored 12 and conceded two in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Olimpija have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded eight in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueGalatasarayOlimpija LjubljanaUEFA Champions LeagueRAMS Parkopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina