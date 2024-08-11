Galatasaray vs Olimpija Ljubljana por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to somehow bounce back from a three-goal defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, Olimpija are on the road to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadium for the second leg on Tuesday.

Last week's opening leg fixture saw Galatasaray triumph 3-0 at Stadion Stožice. Kerem Aktürkoglu scored first for the Cim Bom Bom in the ninth minute. Dries Mertens and Halil Dervisoglu also were on the scoresheet.

Dries Mertens and Halil Dervisoglu share the scoring lead for Galatasaray in European qualifying this season with two goals each. With three goals, Timi Elsnik is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Olimpija.

Hosts Galatasaray won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at home. The Cim Bom Bom are looking to extend a six-match home unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Olimpija, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their two qualifying matches away from Stadion Stožice.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Galatasaray have won four and drawn two. They scored 12 and conceded two in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Olimpija have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded eight in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0