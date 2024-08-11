Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Raków Częstochowa beat Aris Limassol 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday as a decisive Fran Tudor goal proved the difference - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (3-1 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Raków Częstochowa beat Aris Limassol 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday as a decisive Fran Tudor goal proved the difference - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (3-1 aggregate).

Tudor netted the game's solitary goal after 49 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Raków Częstochowa are through to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (3-1), while Aris Limassol will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of zero goal in zero Champions League appearance means Tudor is the highest scorer early in the competition this season. The shut-out for Vladan Kovacevic was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this season, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueAris LimassolRakow CzestochowaUEFA Champions LeagueAlphamega Stadiumopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina