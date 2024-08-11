Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Raków Częstochowa beat Aris Limassol 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday as a decisive Fran Tudor goal proved the difference - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (3-1 aggregate).

Tudor netted the game's solitary goal after 49 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Raków Częstochowa are through to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (3-1), while Aris Limassol will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of zero goal in zero Champions League appearance means Tudor is the highest scorer early in the competition this season. The shut-out for Vladan Kovacevic was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this season, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.