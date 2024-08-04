Olimpija Ljubljana vs Galatasaray por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Stadion Stožice: todos los detalles de la previa

Galatasaray are on the road to face Olimpija on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Stadion Stožice.

Olimpija won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Ludogorets 3-2 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match at home. Timi Max Elsnik was the only player on the scoresheet in the second leg, netting a brace. They are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions (W2 D1 L0).

Galatasaray won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Žalgiris 3-2 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg, they ran out 1-0 victors in the return match at home. Dries Mertens was on the scoresheet in the second-leg win. They are undefeated in their last eight games in all competitions (W7 D1 L0).

Galatasaray are making their first appearance on the European stage since the 2021/2022 Europa League, falling in the round of 16 to Barcelona.

Elsnik leads Olimpija in European qualifying this season with three goals. With one goal each, Abdülkerim Bardakçi, Dries Mertens, and Halil Dervisoglu are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Galatasaray.

The visitors have scored in 35 straight games in all competitions. They have scored in every match since an Süper Lig meeting with Adana Demirspor in October 2022.

Hosts Olimpija have won both of their two Champions League qualifying contests on home soil. Olimpija Ljubljana will be out to prolong a three-match home winning streak in all competitions.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, earned a point in their only qualifying match on their travels. The Türkiye side currently find themselves on a four-match away unbeaten streak (W3 D1 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Olimpija have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded six in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Galatasaray have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded three over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0