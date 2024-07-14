Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Valmiera / BSS vs Olimpija Ljubljana por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el J. Daliņa stadions: todos los detalles de la previa

Valmiera welcome Olimpija to J. Daliņa stadions on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Valmiera welcome Olimpija to J. Daliņa stadions on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

The opening leg fixture saw Olimpija emerge victorious 2-1 at Stadion Stožice earlier this month. Mustafa Nukic struck first for Olimpija Ljubljana in the 42nd minute. Rui Pedro also was on the scoresheet. Meïssa Diop scored for Valmiera in the 87th minute.

Diop leads Valmiera in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal each, Mustafa Nukic and Rui Pedro are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Olimpija.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Valmiera have won two, drawn two and lost two. They scored 10 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Olimpija have won three and lost three in their last six. They scored nine and conceded 10 over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueValmiera / BSSOlimpija LjubljanaUEFA Champions LeagueJ. Daliņa stadionsopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas