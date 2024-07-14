Valmiera / BSS vs Olimpija Ljubljana por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el J. Daliņa stadions: todos los detalles de la previa

Valmiera welcome Olimpija to J. Daliņa stadions on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

The opening leg fixture saw Olimpija emerge victorious 2-1 at Stadion Stožice earlier this month. Mustafa Nukic struck first for Olimpija Ljubljana in the 42nd minute. Rui Pedro also was on the scoresheet. Meïssa Diop scored for Valmiera in the 87th minute.

Diop leads Valmiera in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal each, Mustafa Nukic and Rui Pedro are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Olimpija.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Valmiera have won two, drawn two and lost two. They scored 10 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Olimpija have won three and lost three in their last six. They scored nine and conceded 10 over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.