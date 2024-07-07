Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera / BSS: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Olimpija defeated Valmiera 2-1 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Stadion Stožice on Tuesday.

Mustafa Nukic and Rui Pedro netted as João Henriques' side clinched victory, with Meïssa Diop on target for the visitors.

Nukic gave the hosts the lead three minutes before half-time. Olimpija doubled their advantage after 74 minutes through Pedro.

Diop then pulled one back for Valmiera with three minutes remaining.

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Valmiera host Olimpija for the return leg of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 19 July.

