HJK Helsinki vs Larne: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

HJK had a Bojan Radulovic penalty to thank as Larne lost 1-0 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Bolt Arena on Wednesday.

Radulovic netted the game's solitary goal in the third minute from the penalty spot.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Boasting a one-goal lead after the opening leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, HJK travel to face Larne for the second leg on 19 July.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of zero goal in zero Champions League appearance means Radulovic is the highest scorer early in the competition this season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.