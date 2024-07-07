HJK Helsinki vs Larne por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Bolt Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

HJK play host to Larne on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Bolt Arena. It's the first European match of the season for both sides.

In last season's Europa League, HJK were led by Përparim Hetemaj with two goals.

The visitors are in the midst of a scoring slump of late, as they haven't scored in their last 231 minutes of play in all competitions. They last found the net against Linfield in an April Premiership match.

Over three Europa League contests at home last season, HJK were winless.

In their last six matches in all competitions, HJK have won two, drawn three and lost one. They scored five and conceded four in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Larne have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored seven and conceded six in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (five) came in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.