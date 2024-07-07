Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Hamrun Spartans slumped to a crushing 4-0 hammering at the hands of Maccabi Haifa in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on Tuesday at MFA Centenary Stadium as Frantzdy Pierrot netted a brace.

Por Redacción Deportes

Dean David and Anan Khalaili also netted as Messay Dego's side clinched victory.

Pierrot opened the scoring for the away team with the first of his brace four minutes before half-time. The visitors wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage seven minutes later through David.

The visitors further extended their lead thanks to Pierrot putting his side 3-0 up with his second goal in the 58th minute. It was 4-0 after Khalaili put his team four goals ahead with 10 minutes left.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

With one foot already in the 2nd Qualifying Round, Maccabi Haifa will be looking to finish the job on 18 July when they host Hamrun Spartans for the return leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Pierrot, David, and Khalaili rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

