Estos son los 10 podcast favoritos de Apple Estados Unidos este día

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposición a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

2. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News

Rachel Maddow, host of the 1 hits “Bag Man” and “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” is back at the mic with a new original series, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News.” In each episode, Rachel and co-host Isaac-Davy Aronson seek a deeper understanding of a story in today's headlines by asking: Has anything like this ever happened before? Would knowing that help us grapple with what’s happening now and what might happen next? Follow now and listen to the first episode on June 12.

3. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth brings listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the savage murders that captivated and horrified the nation in the winter of 2022. The King Road Killings, an immersive, reported series from ABC Audio, leads up to a scheduled summer court hearing of Bryan Kohberger, the criminology PhD student charged with the murders. In the series, Whitworth takes a close look at whether these students might..

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz (and more!) to get schooled in how to live a full and meaningful life. Join the Emmy award winning-est actress of all time on her first-ever podcast where each week she has funny, touching, personal conversations with unforgettable women who are always WISER THAN ME.Photo: Ryan Pfluger and August Image

10. Lost Hills: The Dark Prince

Lost Hills investigates the dark side of Malibu, California. Beneath a seductive facade, this city of billionaires, celebrities, and surf bums is hiding something menacing.Season 3 takes a deep dive into the surf world to explore the legacy of Malibu’s Dark Prince: Miki Dora. A surfer known for his style, grace and aggression, he ruled Malibu from the 1950s to the 1970s. Celebrated for his rebellious spirit, he was also a conman who led the FBI on a 7-year manhunt around the world. All while he was in search of the perfect wave. To many he’s a hero, but there’s an evil..

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios multimedia a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

