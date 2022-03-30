Latin America vs. Asia: how many times did the Conmebol countries win the repechage matches

The Asian Football Confederation and the South American Football Confederation will face each other again in a World Cup playoff. This time, the Peruvian national team after beating Paraguay will have to wait for the winner of the key between Australia and the Arab Emirates. Relive the clashes between the South American and Asian teams here.

The only time the two confederations met was on the way to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Uruguay came fifth and collided with Jordan. The 'celeste' won in the first leg and thrashed 5-0 as a visitor with scores from Maximiliano Pereira, Christian Stuani, Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Rodríguez and Edinson Cavani. In the second leg he would be equalized without goals in the Centennial.

Leaving that commitment aside, Conmebol teams crossed paths more often with teams from the Oceanian Football Confederation. For example, in Russia 2018, Peru got its ticket to the World Cup event after beating New Zealand. In the first leg he equalized 0-0 with the 'Kiwis' and closed his qualification at home with a 2-0 win with goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos.

In Germany 2006 and Korea-Japan 2002, Uruguay would again go to the repechage and on both occasions it would be against Australia, which until that time still belonged to the OFC, after the World Cup held in 'Teutonas' lands it would go to the AFC. Of the repechage matches, only in one was he able to continue in competition and in the other he fell into penalties.

Repechage Germany 2006: Uruguay 1 - 0 Australia

Repechage Germany 2006: Australia 1-0 Uruguay won the locals on penalties 4-2.

Korea-Japan Repechage 2002: Australia 1 - 0 Uruguay

2002 Korea-Japan Repechage: Uruguay 3 - 0 Australia

AUSTRALIA VS. UAE

Finally, the United Arab Emirates will face Australia in the last round to find out which team will play the repechage with the Conmebol team. The match will take place in Qatar on June 7 at 05:00 (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast in Latin America on the STAR Plus signal.

The cast of Rodolfo Arruabarrena won by the slightest difference to South Korea, which was already qualified for the World Cup, and were left with the opportunity to fight for a ticket to the World Cup, ahead of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. He scored 12 points in ten games played.

PERU IN THE REPECHAJE

Ricardo Gareca and company will once again face a playoff like on their way to Russia 2018 after beating Paraguay 2-0 at the National Stadium. The 'Inca' quickly took advantage of a goal by Gianluca Lapadula and then the goal of tranquility would come at the feet of Yoshimar Yotún.

The repechage match between the teams of the different confederations is scheduled between 13 and 14 June this year. The country where the game is played is probably Qatar. Unlike in 2017 it will be a single match, no longer back and forth.

If Peru manages to beat Australia or the Arab Emirates in the repechage, it will join the Conmebol teams in the Qatar World Cup. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay are the squads that directly qualified.

KEEP READING