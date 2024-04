Si no es el río Sena, ¿dónde?: las alternativas para la ceremonia inaugural que reveló Macron

The Olympic flame was lit at the traditional ceremony in Olympia

The Greek Stéfanos Duskos and the Frenchwoman Laure Manaudou were the first in charge of carrying the torch, who after 10 days in Greece will travel to Marseille to begin the tour until on July 26, in Paris, the pebetero is lit. “The Olympic Games are the only event that brings together the entire world in peaceful competition,” said Thomas Bach.