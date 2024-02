Gabby Douglas vuelve después de más de siete años y se ilusiona con París: “Me encantaría representar a Estados Unidos una vez más”

Noah Lyles “flew” in his first test of the year and aims to Usain Bolt’s records

The American participated in the Boston Grand Prix, won the 60 meters with his best time and anticipated that he will go in search of the title in the Indoor World Cup in Glasgow. “This only makes me think about outdoor competitions as well. Why aim for something small when we can aim high?” , recognized the world champion in the 100 and 200 meters.