Pronósticos para París 2024: Estados Unidos volverá a ganar el medallero y Francia espera su mejor actuación en 120 años

Rafael Nadal, challenges and fears before his return: “I have to give myself the necessary time and forgive myself if things go wrong”

The Spanish tennis player, who has been away from the circuit for a year due to an iliac psoas injury, spoke about his return to the circuit in Brisbane and acknowledged: “What worries me most is not my hip but everything else”. Toni, his uncle, referred to the chance that he will be in the Olympic Games.