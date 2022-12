Los equipos rusos y bielorrusos son excluidos de todas las competiciones de la WBSC Europa 2023

The World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe confirms the decision taken in February to exclude all Russian and Belarusian teams, players, coaches, and officials from its competitions in 2023.

McLaughlin-Levrone and Duplantis, the year’s most outstanding athletes

World Athletics chose the American hurdler and the Swedish pole vaulter as the best in 2022. The two set new world records. Erriyon Knighton and Adriana Vilagoš, the emerging athletes.