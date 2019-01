My 87-year-old grandma has played Animal Crossing New Leaf on her 3DS every single day for the past 4 years now.

Her 3DS finally broke this year, so we got her a new one for Christmas. During a system transfer I checked her activity log: pic.twitter.com/R33KycrW4q

— Paul ⚔️ Hubans (@phubans) January 1, 2019