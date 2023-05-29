Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Monday's Major League Linescores

29 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 010 400 5 9 1
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 5 2

Allen, De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher; Wells, C.Pérez (7), Baumann (7), Givens (8), Akin (9) and McCann. W_Allen 2-2. L_Wells 3-2.

___

Texas 000 030 200 5 10 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0 5 1

Eovaldi, Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Boyd, Englert (7), Alexander (9) and Haase. W_Eovaldi 7-2. L_Boyd 3-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City 001 020 013 7 16 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0 2 0

Staumont, Mayers (2), Clarke (8), Garrett (9) and Fermin; Wainwright, Matz (6), VerHagen (8), Stratton (9) and Contreras. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Wainwright 2-1. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (10), Massey (4).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 1 1
Chicago 000 100 00x 1 3 0

Bradley, Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7) and Bethancourt; Stroman, and Barnhart. W_Stroman 5-4. L_Bradley 3-2.

___

