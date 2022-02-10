ADVISORY --cancelled---BRITAIN-ROYALS/WILLIAM-UK PAVILLION

Prince William attends the Expo Dubai 2020 UK Pavilion

Start: 10 Feb 2022 11:20 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2022 11:55 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RL.

DUBAI, UAE - Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William attends the Expo Dubai 2020 UK Pavilion.

SCHEDULE:

1120-1155GMT - Event takes place

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: None

Source: DUBAI EXPO 2020

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Arab Emirates

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com