Domingo 23 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY SPAIN-FARMERS/PROTEST

Por
REUTERSJAN 23
23 de Enero de 2022

Spanish farmers protest in central Madrid

Start: 23 Jan 2022 11:59 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2022 12:58 GMT

MADRID - Spanish farmers protest in central Madrid to raise awareness about the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and demanding "respect and progress" for the rural sector.

SCHEDULE:

1045GMT - Ground shot of protesters gathered in central Madrid before marching.

1157GMT - Top shot from bridge of protesters starting the march.

DELAYED - TO 1210GMT APPROX - Top shot from roof of protesters during march

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

