ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2021

Smoke billows from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

