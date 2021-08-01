Tokio-2020: las mejores fotos del 1 de agosto

SHOTLIST TOKIO, JAPÓN1 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 1. Foto Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning the women's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.2. Foto First-placed Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates the new world record after competing in the women's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.3. Foto (R-L) Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, South Africa's Akani Simbine and USA's Fred Kerley compete in the men's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.4. Foto (From L) Bronze medallist Canada's Andre De Grasse, gold medallist Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs and silver medallist USA's Fred Kerley celebrate with flags after the men's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.5. Foto Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi reacts after winning a tie gold medal in the men's high jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.6. Foto Gold medallist Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim celebrates after the men's high jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.7. Foto Gold medallists (from L) Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Australia's Chelsea Hodges, Australia's Emma McKeon Australia's Cate Campbell the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.8. Foto USA's Ryan Murphy (L) and USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrate winning the final of the men's 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.9. Foto Gold medallist Germany's Alexander Zverev poses with his medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic men's singles tennis medal ceremony at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.10. Foto Brazil's Rebeca Andrade celebrates winning gold in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women's vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.